WWE Raw Live Coverage 10/21 - Intercontinental Title On The Line, First Round World Tag Team Title Tournament Matches
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on, October 21, 2024, coming to you live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
As Jimmy Uso looks to continue his efforts to recruit him in helping himself and Roman Reigns take down Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline, Jey Uso will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line against former titleholder Bron Breakker. Not only did Jey dethrone Breakker as Intercontinental Champion on the September 23 edition of "Raw", but the two encountered one another last week when Jey provided a helping hand to New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston when Breakker launched a post match attack on the duo following his win over Kingston.
The WWE World Tag Team Tournament to determine Finn Balor and JD McDonagh's new Number One Contenders will kick off tonight as American Made's Brutus Creed and Julius Creed square off with Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee of LWO while the aforementioned New Day collide with Rezar and Akam of Authors of Pain in a pair of first round matches. Balor and McDonagh's last defense came on the September 16 episode of "Raw" when they successfully defended against Kingston and Woods.
Archrivals Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Bronson Reed will both be appearing on tonight's show as tensions between the two of them continue to mount. Rollins sent a message to Reed from the ring two weeks ago after being sidelined by him for a handful of months, telling him that he got his attention and was willing to take him on in a match at any time and place he wanted.
We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home as we see several superstars arrive at the Wells Fargo Center including Bronson Reed. Seth "Freakin" Rollins blindsides him from behind and storms down to the ring.
Seth Rollins Calls Out Bronson Reed
Rollins says if Reed wants to be famous, he'll make him famous. He demands that he come out to the ring, but Adam Pearce and several officials instead appear trying to stop Rollins. Reed then appears and pushes his way through security, then delivers a Samoan Drop to Rollins and ascends to the top. Rollins rolls out of the ring before Reed can land a Tsunami on him, then flies off the apron with a shoulder tackle and clears the announce desk. He lays Rollins on it, but a security guard jumps him. Reed sends him crashing into all the other guards, then looks to land a Tsunami on Rollins. Rollins moves out of the way, and Reed is sent crashing through the announce desk.
New Day then makes their way down to the ring. The Final Testament follows.
Authors of Pain (w/ The Final Testament) vs. New Day in a First Round Match For The WWE World Tag Team Championship Tournament
Akam and Kofi Kingston begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Xavier Woods tags in and Kingston delivers a splash to Akam using the top rope. Woods follows it up with an elbow drop and goes for a pin, but Akam kicks out. Kingston tags in and delivers a double stomp to Akam's arm as Woods holds him in place, then tags Woods back in. Woods connects with a double ax handle on Akam as Kingston holds him in place, but Akam levels Woods as Miz appears at ringside to watch the action.
Back from the break, Rezar has a Bear Hug cinched in Woods. Woods escapes and tags in Kingston, who lands a dropkick on Rezar and sends Akam crashing off the apron. Woods lands a tope suicida to level him on the outside before Kingston hits the Boom Drop on Rezar and sets up for Trouble In Paradise. Rezar catches him and connects with a Fallaway Slam as R-Truth attacks Miz on the outside and rains down right hands on him. He delivers a boot to Karrion Kross' face, opening the door for Kingston to roll up Rezar for the win.
Winners: New Day
After the match, Truth celebrates Kingston and Woods' win with them. The Final Testament and Miz blindside Truth with an attack, and while Kingston looks to help Truth, Woods holds him back in the entrance ramp and tells him not to get invovled. The lights then go out, and when they come back on, The Wyatt Sicks (with the exception of Uncle Howdy) surround the ring and beats down Final Testament to provide a helping hand to Truth. Joe Gacy and Erick Rowan then powerbomb Dexter Lumis onto Authors of Pain and Karrion Kross and brawl through the crowd as Miz watches from the ring. Uncle Howdy sneaks up behind Miz, but Paul Ellering pushes him out of the ring. Uncle Howdy then locks in the Mandible Claw on Ellering and puts him to sleep.
