WWE Raw Live Coverage 10/21 - Intercontinental Title On The Line, First Round World Tag Team Title Tournament Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on, October 21, 2024, coming to you live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

As Jimmy Uso looks to continue his efforts to recruit him in helping himself and Roman Reigns take down Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline, Jey Uso will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line against former titleholder Bron Breakker. Not only did Jey dethrone Breakker as Intercontinental Champion on the September 23 edition of "Raw", but the two encountered one another last week when Jey provided a helping hand to New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston when Breakker launched a post match attack on the duo following his win over Kingston.

The WWE World Tag Team Tournament to determine Finn Balor and JD McDonagh's new Number One Contenders will kick off tonight as American Made's Brutus Creed and Julius Creed square off with Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee of LWO while the aforementioned New Day collide with Rezar and Akam of Authors of Pain in a pair of first round matches. Balor and McDonagh's last defense came on the September 16 episode of "Raw" when they successfully defended against Kingston and Woods.

Archrivals Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Bronson Reed will both be appearing on tonight's show as tensions between the two of them continue to mount. Rollins sent a message to Reed from the ring two weeks ago after being sidelined by him for a handful of months, telling him that he got his attention and was willing to take him on in a match at any time and place he wanted.

We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home as we see several superstars arrive at the Wells Fargo Center including Bronson Reed. Seth "Freakin" Rollins blindsides him from behind and storms down to the ring.