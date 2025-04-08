Rhea Ripley Officially Added To WrestleMania 41 Women's Title Match In WWE Raw Opener

Rhea Ripley was officially added to the WrestleMania 41 Women's World Championship match between Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair during "WWE Raw."

Belair won the Elimination Chamber in February to earn herself a shot at the Women's World Champion at "The Show of Shows," with the title held at the time by Ripley. Ripley later defended her title against Iyo Sky during "Raw" as Belair sat at commentary to watch her WrestleMania opponent determined.

However, after Belair encouraged Sky to beat an attempted count-out from Ripley, the Chamber winner and the champion jawed at ringside to provide Sky reprieve enough to catch Ripley off-guard and win the title. Thus, it was decreed that Sky would be defending her title against Belair, while Ripley continued to demand either a rematch or inclusion in the WrestleMania bout.

She got that rematch last week, with Belair serving as the special guest referee, which eventually went pear-shaped and ended in Belair calling for a double disqualification. So it was declared by Adam Pearce during this week's "Raw" that the match will indeed be a triple threat for the title, even if Ripley and Belair appeared to be focusing on one another rather than the defending champion. Sky took advantage of their dismissal of her, leaving the ring as they continued to jeer at one another, only to land a springboard dropkick to the pair of them before signing the contract to make the match official.