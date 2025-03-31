Rhea Ripley Lays Out IYO SKY, Bianca Belair To End WWE Raw After Double DQ Main Event

The WrestleMania 41 Women's World Championship scene remains murky after the match pitting Rhea Ripley against champion IYO SKY on "WWE Raw," where SKY's set WrestleMania opponent, Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair, was the special guest referee. After weeks of Ripley attempting to be added to the WrestleMania match after losing the title to SKY, including signing her name on the official contract for the match, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce awarded her the rematch for the title.

SKY and Ripley tested Belair early in the match, trading pins and making her count numerous times. The match started to break down after Ripley hit a Razor's Edge to SKY, who kicked out, and Ripley looked to Belair in frustration. Ripley tried to hit SKY with a big boot, but caught Belair accidentally instead. Ripley had SKY pinned for the victory but Belair took too long recovering on the outside and SKY kicked out when she was able to count the pin.

Ripley went after SKY on the ropes and rather than count her out, Belair pulled her off the champion. SKY accidentally hit a dropkick off the top to Belair, who slid to the outside and called for the bell, exclaiming she was done. The match was ruled a double disqualification and the women began brawling both outside and inside the ring. Ripley hit a Riptide to SKY then another off the ropes to Belair. Ripley was the only woman left standing and she held the Women's World Championship high as the show went off the air.