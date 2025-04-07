WWE Raw Results 4/7 - Two Championships On The Line, Adam Pearce Addresses WrestleMania 41 Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on April 7, 2025, coming to you live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota!

The War Raiders will be putting the World Tag Team Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against Julius Creed and Brutus Creed as they defend against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The two teams came face-to-face last week when the New Day members defeated New Catch Republic before staring down Erik and Ivar on the entrance ramp.

Bayley will be challenging Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in what will be Valkyria's first defense since retaining against Zoey Stark on March 30 at a Live Event. Despite earning a shot at her newfound friend's title, Bayley had previously been defeated by Raquel Rodriguez in a Number One Contenders Match on the March 10 episode of "Raw".

IYO SKY defended her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, with the former's WrestleMania 41 opponent Bianca Belair serving as the special guest referee. The match ultimately came to a close when Belair ruled that SKY and Ripley had been disqualified for both clocking her. "Raw" General Adam Pearce will be addressing the future of the WrestleMania 41 between SKY and Belair tonight after Belair's decision last week.

CM Punk finally called in the favor he was owed from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman for being the final man on their 2024 Men's WarGames team this past Friday on "SmackDown" when he asked Heyman to be in his corner during the WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat Main Event match between him, Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Although Reigns had encouraged Heyman to turn down Punk's request, Heyman still chose to accept as an amused Rollins got a front row seat to everything inside the ring. Following these events, Heyman, Punk, and Rolins will be appearing on tonight's show with something on their minds to share.

Additionally, WrestleMania 41 opponents World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and Jey Uso will be appearing just one week after the former defeated the latter's twin brother Jimmy Uso and subsequently launched a brutal attack on him in the moments that followed the match. Penta will also be going head-to-head with Dominik Mysterio as they both vie for shots at Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship, and El Grande Americano will also be competing in his first match since emerging victorious over Dragon Lee on the March 24 episode of "Raw" notably in Chad Gable's hometown of Minneapolis (who many assume to be his secret alias).