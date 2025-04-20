Chad Gable (As El Grande Americano) Defeats Rey Fénix At WWE WrestleMania 41

On Night 1 of "WrestleMania 41", Chad Gable defeated Rey Fénix after he subbed in for an injured Rey Mysterio in the debut 'Mania match for both men. Prior to the match, Chad Gable talked trash to AAA wrestler, Vikingo, who was sitting ringside. Vikingo introduced himself by nailing him in the chest with a kick. Fénix had offense early until Gable tossed Fénix overhead into the turnbuckle. Gable followed with a 450 senton and attempted to removed his opponent's mask.

While the ref was distracted, Gable put a metal plate in his mask. Fénix hit a hurricanrana and appeared to injure his ankle, which allowed Gable to put him in an ankle lock. Fénix went for a roll up, but Gable escaped and connected with a flying headbutt for the win.

Vikingo helped Fenix to his feet after the match. Prior to the show starting, it was announced that WWE purchased Lucha Libre AAA and the "Worlds Collide" event in June. Vikingo is one of their star wrestlers.