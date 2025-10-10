Update On The Health Status Of WWE Star Rey Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has been sidelined from in-ring action since sustaining a torn groin on "WWE SmackDown" in April, though he has occasionally appeared at cross-promotional events involving WWE and AAA.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rey is expected to be medically cleared to compete once more in the near future. Initially, he was said to be circling a return in August. With it now being October, though, that plan evidently didn't pan out.

In mid-September, Rey was reportedly set to visit the WWE Performance Center in Florida to begin the formal return process, which includes him being medically cleared by doctors. Wrestling fans notably saw Rey at AAA TripleMania XXXIII on August 16, when he inducted his long-time friend Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame. Prior to that, Rey made an appearance at the beginning of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on June 7 in order to introduce the art of lucha libre to the WWE Universe.

Next month, WWE will return to Rey's hometown of San Diego, California for the 2025 iteration of Survivor Series. As of now, it is unclear if Rey will take part in the Survivor series festivities, though WON journalist Dave Meltzer noted that he'd be "surprised" if Rey didn't appear on it if cleared beforehand.

Amidst Rey's in-ring absence, his son Dominik Mysterio won both the WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Championships, the latter of which the masked legend begrudgingly strapped around Dominik's waist at another Worlds Collide event on September 12.