Backstage Report On Incentives WWE Received From San Diego For Survivor Series 2025

WWE is bringing Survivor Series to Petco Park in San Diego, CA, in November. This will mark the biggest venue for a Survivor Series event in WWE history, now joining SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble as a WrestleMania-sized stadium show. New documents give a lens into the negotiations process.

According to Wrestlenomics, internal documents revealed that the San Diego Tourism Marketing District paid $650,000 in June to help secure the event, but further documents state that an additional $4.25 million budget was approved, bringing the total price tag to roughly $5 million, as it has become common practice for WWE to request major money from cities hoping to host major events. The $5 million is listed as "entertainment" and "special event production," and it is not uncommon for cities to recoup WWE's expenses through said money. The figure puts San Diego in roughly the same territory as Las Vegas's expenditure to secure this past April's WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium, and just about $200,000 short of what Arlighton, TX paid for WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium. As it stands, New Jersey has spent the most money, $7.125 million, to bring SummerSlam to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford in August.

Survivor Series is set to take place on November 29. The show has become home to the legendary War Games Match, initially invented by Dusty Rhodes in WCW. The match has undergone some modifications in WWE, but has been heavily featured at Survivor Series since 2022. Last year's Survivor Series was held in Vancouver, British Columbia's Rogers Arena.