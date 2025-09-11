Injury Update On WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio Ahead Of Latest AAA Worlds Collide

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is still on the sidelines after suffering a torn groin in April, but per a new report, that is likely to change in the near future.

According to PWI Elite, Mysterio is inching closer to his in-ring comeback, with WWE Performance Center staff expecting him to begin the formal return process on site next week. As of now, though, he has not been medically cleared.

Mysterio last wrestled in a six-man tag team match on the April 18 edition of "WWE SmackDown." During it, he tore his groin on the left side. Still, his team, consisting of himself, Dragon Lee, and Rey Fenix picked up the win over Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers. Fenix stepped in to replace Mysterio the next day in a match against El Grande Americano (Gable dressed in a lucha mask and gear) on WrestleMania 41 night one; Americano scored the victory.

Amidst his subsequent recovery, Mysterio appeared at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide on June 7 to introduce the art of lucha libre and AAA to the WWE Universe. The former WWE Champion showed up once more at AAA TripleMania XXIII to induct Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame.

Upon his imminent return, it is unclear if Mysterio will return to "WWE Raw," his previous home brand, or become an official member of the "SmackDown" roster. Tomorrow night, a number of talents from "Raw" will compete at another Worlds Collide event. Dominik Mysterio, Rey's son, will vie for the AAA Mega Championship.