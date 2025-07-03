WWE's Rey Mysterio Provides Update On Groin Injury, Timeline For Return

Former World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio has been away from WWE programming, outside of the rogue appearance at events like Worlds Collide, where he celebrated the WWE/AAA partnership, as he rests up from an injury. In an interview with "La Platica," Mysterio gave an update on his condition.

"I tore my groin a day before WrestleMania, from my left side, which I would say is my weakest side because I've had probably 11 ACL tears and meniscus [issues]. This knee is pretty bad. [It's] bone-on-bone," Mysterio said. "I started my [physical therapy], not to mention I had a busted eardrum as well so I fixed that during my time off. I'm on the road to recovery. I should be back, hopefully, by August."

Mysterio says that he feels very "lucky" over the fact that despite his various injuries, he's quite physically healthy otherwise.

"My back is clean. My neck is clean," Mysterio reported happily, noting how much abuse the back and neck usually take from professional wrestlers. "Because of everything I do, my knees are the ones in jeopardy."

Mysterio had initially been meant to defend the honor of lucha libre against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, NV, but his groin injury led to Mysterio being replaced by Rey Fenix. Despite help from AAA star El Hijo Del Vikingo, Fenix was unsuccessful against Americano. Mysterio's next appearance wasn't until June's Worlds Collide event in Los Angeles, where Mysterio appeared to introduce lucha libre and AAA to the WWE fanbase.