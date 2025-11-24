WWE Raw Results 11/24 - The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals Matches, Roman Reigns Appears & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 24, 2025, coming to you live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma!

With WWE Survivor Series: WarGames right around the corner this coming Saturday, The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker will be joining forces with Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre to take on Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the Men's WarGames Match. Before all ten meet in the ring, four of them (though it remains to be seen who) will be competing in a tag team match to determine who will receive the advantage to release competitors into the cage and two rings first.

Reigns will also be appearing in the opening moments of tonight's show with something on his mind to share after he returned to "Raw" last Monday to confront Lesnar when both men revealed themselves as the fifth member of their respective Men's WarGames teams.

John Cena will become one step closer to finding out who his final ever opponent will be at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, as GUNTHER goes head-to-head with Carmelo Hayes while Solo Sikoa squares off with Penta in the first two quarterfinal matches of The Last Time Is Now Tournament. GUNTHER and Hayes emerged victorious against "NXT" star Je'Von Evans and the aforementioned Reed via countout on last Monday's "Raw" and last Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" respectively in the First Round to advance, while TNA star Dolph Ziggler and Finn Balor came up short to Sikoa and Penta in the First Round respectively on last Monday's episode of "Raw" and last Friday's episode of "SmackDown".

Additionally, Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share as he prepares to challenge John Cena in an effort to recapture the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames. Dominik's stablemate JD McDonagh will also be returning to action as he goes head-to-head with Rey Mysterio after Rey, Sheamus, and the aforementioned Cena scored a victory over McDonagh, Dominik, and the aforementioned Balor last Monday.