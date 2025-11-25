Backstage Report On How Penta's Injury Affected His WWE Raw Tournament Match

Last night on "WWE Raw," Penta's quarter-final matchup with Solo Sikoa in the "Last Time Is Now Tournament" ended abruptly when the former AEW star dislocated his shoulder after hitting a hurricanrana on "The Street Champion" on the outside of the ring. It was eventually determined that Penta would be unable to compete, leading Sikoa to advance to the semi-finals via referee's decision. However, shortly after "Raw" concluded, Dave Meltzer explained on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" that Penta was never scheduled to defeat Sikoa and move forward to the next round of the competition against GUNTHER.

"I actually found out that he [Penta] was not going to win. Solo was going to win and they were going to do GUNTHER and Solo. I thought when that happened I go, oh my God because I was sure Pentagon was going to win the match just because of the two right? You would think that, are they going to do Gunther and Solo? Or are they going to do GUNTHER and Pentagon? And it's like, Gunther and Pentagon makes so much more sense but I did find out that Solo was in fact scheduled to win that match. So the finish didn't change but it ended probably eight minutes early, six minutes early, maybe more."

Meltzer also touched on Penta being scheduled to reunite with Rey Fenix at AAA Guerra de Titans on December 20, where The Lucha Brothers are set to enter battle with Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano, but it's uncertain if the Mexican star will be healthy to compete on the show depending on the severity of the injury.

