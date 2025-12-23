WWE Women's World Title Triple Threat Set For Last Raw Of 2025

Stephanie Vaquer will defend her WWE Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Bella in the final "WWE Raw" of 2025.

Vaquer first defended the title over Nikki Bella at Survivor Series: WarGames before attempting to move on and defend the title against Raquel Rodriguez on "Raw" last week. However, Bella wanted her rematch for the title and ensured the match with Rodriguez ended in a no-contest.

On Monday's show, Vaquer appeared backstage in a segment with General Manager Adam Pearce, where-in he asked how to proceed with the situation. She told him to give her them both at the same time, allowing Pearce to gleefully book the triple threat for next week.

A TRIPLE THREAT 🙌@Steph_Vaquer will defend her Women's World Championship against @RaquelWWE and Nikki Bella NEXT WEEK on Raw! pic.twitter.com/m5NhQKbf8c — WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2025

Bella emerged later in the show for a promo at ringside, declaring that she was the star of the division, boasting that she destroyed Rodriguez last week, and promising she would end Vaquer's reign as champion. Bella has failed to win in both her previous title attempts since returning earlier this year, first the Women's Intercontinental Championship held by Becky Lynch, and then her first attempt at Vaquer; she has not won a singles match since July, and that in itself was her first win since 2018.