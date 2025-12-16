Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Massive Goose Egg On Forehead Following WWE Raw Match

Last night on "WWE Raw," Raquel Rodriguez had one of the biggest opportunities of her career, as she challenged Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship. Unfortunately, the opportunity was ruined by Nikki Bella, who interfered to cause a no contest, and then demanded another shot against Vaquer, who had defeated Bella to retain the championship back at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Understandably, Rodriguez was upset, and not just for Bella costing her a huge opportunity. Taking to X shortly after "Raw," WWE posted a backstage promo of Rodriguez, who revealed she had sustained a large, goose egg style bump on her forehead following her match with Vaquer. Rodriguez seemed to put all the blame on Bella, however, and questioned why Bella got involved in Rodriguez's business for a second straight week, even after Rodriguez had warned against it. That was enough for Rodriguez to declare that she was coming for Bella going forward.

"I'm not just coming for Steph and her title anymore," Rodriguez said. "I'm coming for you. And thanks to tonight, thanks to this, I'm going to finish with you."

"I'm going to finish with YOU" 🫵@RaquelWWE is coming for Nikki Bella after tonight's attack! pic.twitter.com/DUXKYkfKZC — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2025

As of now, a match between Rodriguez and Bella has yet to be made. It would be a first time ever singles match, though the two had previously faced off in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, while Rodriguez teamed with Judgment Day stablemate Roxanne Perez in a losing effort against Bella and Vaquer on the November 3 episode of "Raw." Given the ties both Bella and Rodriguez have to Vaquer, a potential match would likely have strong title implications for the winner.