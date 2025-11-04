WWE Raw Results 11/3 - We Hear From CM Punk, World Tag Team Championship On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 3, 2025, coming to you live from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico!

With another episode of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event now in the history books this past Saturday, CM Punk became the new World Heavyweight Champion when he defeated Jey Uso with two GTS' in the final contest on the show to win the vacant title. Following such, Punk will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Elsewhere, the World Tag Team Championship will be up for grabs as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee put their title on the line against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of Judgment Day. This will mark Styles and Lee's first defense since becoming titleholders, dethroning Balor and McDonagh on the October 20 episode of "Raw" to put an end to their 112 day reign.

Speaking of Judgment Day, two other members of the stablme will be in action as Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez join forces with one another to go head-to-head with Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella. Nikki lended a hand to Vaquer on October 20 after Rodriguez and Perez had blindsided Vaquer with an attack out of frustration that Vaquer had scored a win over Rodriguez in singles competition. Vaquer then returned the favor during last Monday's edition of the show when she came to Nikki's aid when Rodriguez and Perez had blindsided her with another attack after she had come up short to Perez.

Following his win against AAA star Galeno Del Mal at AAA Alianzas yesterday, El Grande Americano looks to score another win tonight as he goes one-on-one with Penta. After Grande's allies Ray Americano and Bravo Americano caused an Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders match between Penta and Rusev to end in a no contest at the behest of Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, Los Americanos looked to continue beating down the pair until Penta regained the upperhand and came close to connecting with a Mexican Destroyer on Grande.

Additionally, Asuka and Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors will be taking on Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in a rematch from a live event on October 18 during which the former two women emerged victorious against the latter duo. The Last Time Is Now Tournament to determine who John Cena's final ever opponent will be at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 is also set to kick off tonight, as was advertised on this past Saturday's edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.