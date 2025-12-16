Stephanie Vaquer Wins WWE Raw Women's Title Defense By DQ After Nikki Bella Ambush

Stephanie Vaquer is still Women's World Champion, but she won her "WWE Raw" match against Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez by interference when WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella came through the crowd and caused a disqualification. Rodriguez had established herself as number one contender to Vaquer's title last week, when she took out Bella as she was attempting to demand her rematch after her loss to Vaquer at Survivor Series.

Rodriguez tried to overpower Vaquer to start off their match, and she got a lot of offense in throughout the bout. Vaquer went to the top rope to hit a flying cross body, but her challenger caught her and slammed her to the canvas. The champion tried to get Rodriguez in an armbar around the ropes, but before the referee could even begin a five count, Rodriguez had Vaquer up and hit a power bomb.

Vaquer hit the Devil's Kiss in the middle of the ring, causing Rodriguez to retreat to the corner where Vaquer hit her with a meteora. She tried to get Rodriguez up for the SVB, but couldn't. On the outside of the ring, Rodriguez caught a second Vaquer cross body and looked to throw her into the ring post, but Vaquer countered and sent Rodriguez face-first into the post.

It was then that Bella came out of the crowd to attack Vaquer. She connected with the Rack Attack 2.0 in the ring and later in a backstage segment, Bella said she demanded respect as a legend in the business from the other women.