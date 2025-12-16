WWE Raw Results 12/15 - Women's World & Women's Intercontinental Titles On The Line, New Day Faces The Usos

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on December 15, 2025, coming to you live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania!

Stephanie Vaquer will be competing in her first match since retaining the Women's World Championship against Nikki Bella at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 as she defends her title once again tonight against Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day. Although Nikki made it clear last week that she still wants a rematch for the Women's World Championship last Monday on "Raw" during a confrontation with Vaquer, Rodriguez sent a clear message to Nikki that she was next in line when she blindsided her with an attack and had a brief confrontation of her own with Vaquer.

Another title will be on the line, as Maxxine Dupri makes her first televised defense of the Women's Intercontinental Championship since dethroning Becky Lynch on the November 17 episode of "Raw" when she puts it on the line against her Ivy Nile. Dupri and her mentor Natalya shown off their training in Natalya's Dungeon 2.0 through videos that have aired on "Raw" the last couple of Mondays as Dupri has found herself in a couple of backstage exchanges with Nile.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of New Day will be going head-to-head with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in what will mark the first meeting between the four men in tag team action since the latter duo unsuccessfully challenged the former duo for the then-Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown". After World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee retained their title against The War Raiders last Monday, Jimmy, Jey, Kingston, and Woods found themselves in a verbal confrontation that later turned physical as Styles and Lee watched it all go down inside the ring.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event saw John Cena compete in his final ever match against GUNTHER this past Saturday, but Cena was ultimately unable to call himself the victor of the match after GUNTHER forced him to tap out to a sleeper hold he had cinched in on him for several minutes. In other news, CM Punk is preparing to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against The Vision's Bron Breakker at the "Raw" on Netflix anniversary on January 5. Following these notable occurrences, GUNTHER and Punk will both be making appearances on tonight's show with something on their minds to share.

Additionally, another member of the aforementioned Vision in Logan Paul will be taking on the returning Rey Mysterio after Paul and the rest of The Vision left LA Knight laid out on top of a car in the closing moments of last Monday's show despite Paul getting the win over him minutes earlier.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping John Cena's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore then greet audiences at home as GUNTHER makes his way to the ring.