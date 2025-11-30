Stephanie Vaquer Beats Nikki Bella, Retains Women's World Title At WWE Survivor Series

WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer remains the winningest star in WWE in 2025 with her successful title defense over WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella at Survivor Series: WarGames Saturday night. After Bella turned heel on her on the November 11 episode of "WWE Raw," Vaquer put the former two-time Divas Champion in her place.

Bella shoved Vaquer down to the canvas and started beating her down right as the bell rung on the match, but she couldn't keep the champion down for long. Bella dodged a meteora in the corner and rolled out of the ring, but Vaquer went after her, bouncing her face off the apron and the commentary desk. Back in the ring, Bella regained momentum and tossed Vaquer around and tried to choke her out on the ropes until the referee forced her to break the hold. Bella looked to set up for the Devil's Kiss, but Vaquer rolled her up. When Bella kicked out, Vaquer tried to hit the move herself, but the Hall of Famer rolled to the ropes.

Vaquer dominated her opponent with headbutts and clotheslines and hit the dragon screw in the corner, followed by the SVB, but Bella kicked out. The champion hit a meteora and went for the top rope, but Bella got out of the way. Bella hit a Rack Attack 2.0, but the champion got her foot on the bottom rope.

"La Primera" dropped a knee right on Bella's chest on the apron and got her up on the commentary desk, where she hit the Devil's Kiss. She hit it once again back in the ring, followed by a corkscrew splash for the win.