Nikki Bella Turns On Stephanie Vaquer Following WWE Raw Women's World Title Defense

Stephanie Vaquer's WWE Women's World Championship was up for grabs, but it wasn't contender Raquel Rodriguez Vaquer had to worry about. On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Vaquer survived Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to retain her title, but before she could rest on her laurels, she was betrayed by her idol and friend, Nikki Bella.

While Vaquer is known for her technical in-ring prowess, it did little to weather Rodriguez's explosive strength in Monday's opening act, as the Judgement Day member dominated the match from the opening bell. Vaquer managed to find her footing following a Crossbody, but Rodriguez spoiled any celebration with a kickout at 2. Rodriguez came back with a vengeance, and continued to overwhelm Vaquer. Vaquer, however, refused to yield.

Trouble nearly found Vaquer when a ringside Perez grabbed her leg, but Bella chased Perez away from the apron to give the women's world titleholder some hope. After she dodged a middle-rope dive from Rodriguez, Vaquer confidently ended the Judgement Day's world title ambitions with a Spinal Tap. A bitter Perez attacked the champion following the match, but the Judgement Day upstart was once again chased off by Bella.

Just as Vaquer turned to thank the Hall of Famer, she was met with a face full of gold, as Bella struck her with the title. Bella berated the downed world titleholder before posing with the WWE Women's World Championship. Vaquer looked on as Bella tore off her red tank top to reveal a dark version of her iconic "Fearless" jersey, and the women's world titleholder was left alone in the ring as Bella sashayed to the back.

It's clear that Bella intends to gun for Vaquer's title, but exactly when and where the Hall of Famer and the WWE Women's World Champion will clash is unclear.