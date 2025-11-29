WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results 11/29 - Men's & Women's WarGames Matches, Two Titles Up For Grabs

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, 2025, coming to you live from the Petco Park in San Diego, California at a special start time of 7 PM ET!

AJ Lee will be competing in her first match since herself and reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk defeated Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20 as she joins forces with Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley to take on the aforementioned Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Kairi Sane and Asuka in a Women's WarGames Match. Although Flair was initially apprehensive about participating as a member of her team not wanting to get involved in the Women's WarGames match, she later became a member of the team after she came to Bliss' aid when Asuka, Sane, Jax, and Legend launched an attack on her, SKY, and Ripley on the November 17 episode of "WWE Raw". Lee and Lynch were also not initially members of their respective teams, but later became involved after the former cost the latter the Women's Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri on that same "Raw".

Similar to the women, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker of The Vision, and Brock Lesnar will be teaming up with one another to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, and the aforementioned Punk in a Men's WarGames Match. As tension have continued to mount between all ten men over the course of the last several weeks, they all came face-to-face with one another in a massive pull apart brawl this past Monday on "Raw" after McIntyre and Paul had scored a win over Jey and Jimmy.

Stephanie Vaquer will be putting the Women's World Championship on the line tonight as she defends against WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella. After Vaquer retained her title against Raquel Rodriguez in what marked her last defense on the November 11 episode of "Raw", Nikki blindsided Vaquer when she hit with the Women's World Championship belt.

Ahead of his final match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, John Cena will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line as he defends against Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day. Cena put an end to Dominik's 204 day reign as Intercontinental Champion on November 11, with Triple H making the match official following a verbal confrontation between the two men.