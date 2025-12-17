WWE's Finn Balor Offers Health Update On Tag Partner JD McDonagh Following Surgery

It's been an up and down 2025 for Judgment Day's JD McDonagh, though for awhile it was looking up as he and Finn Balor reigned as WWE World Tag Team Champions for nearly four months before dropping them to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee in October. Though McDonagh continued to wrestle regularly in the matches following the loss, he disappeared from the ring after the November 24 episode of "Raw," and recently announced he would be out of action after having surgery on his right hand.

On Tuesday, Balor provided some good news regarding McDonagh's state of mind. Taking to X, Balor revealed he had just returned home from checking in on his stablemate and tag team partner. While he didn't provide any information on how McDonagh's surgery went nor a timetable for his return, Balor was able to confirm that McDonagh would make a full recovery, and noted that his fellow Irishman was in "good spirits."

I just got home this very second from checking on my dear friend @jd_mcdonagh & I can confirm that he is in good spirit's & will make a full recovery 👍 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) December 17, 2025

It would be understandable if McDonagh was a bit down in the dumps, as he began the year suffering another injury during a January 27 "Raw" tag match involving him and Dominik Mysterio taking on the War Raiders. While attempting a moonsault to the floor, McDonagh's follow through saw him crash into the announcer's table, resulting in him breaking several ribs and even puncturing one of his lungs; despite that, McDonagh managed to finish the match before going to the hospital. It would take him nearly three months to recover before he made his return in April.