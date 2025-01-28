JD McDonagh Gives Injury Update After Scary WWE Raw Spot, Hospitalization

JD McDonagh put everything he had on the line in an attempt to reclaim the WWE World Tag Team Championship on the January 27 "WWE Raw," including his health. The Irishman was the subject of much discussion following The Judgment Day's failed attempt to dethrone The War Raiders, as he looked to have suffered a serious injury performing a springboard moonsault to the outside. An update following the match reported that it was McDonagh's ribs that were the cause for concern instead of his head and neck once he was rushed to the hospital, and this was confirmed by McDonagh himself in a post on X. McDonagh revealed that he will be out of action for the next few months, meaning that he will miss the Royal Rumble, and potentially WrestleMania 41 as well.

First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good. I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that. See ya in a bit. 🤘🏻 — JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) January 28, 2025

Given the extent of his injuries, it should be considered a borderline miracle that McDonagh was able to finish the match, especially given that an eagle-eyed fan in the crowd noticed that he collapsed once he got back through the curtain.

McDonagh had spent half of 2024 as one half of the World Tag Team Champions alongside Finn Balor, with the two men dethroning The Miz and R-Truth in June. As a duo, McDonagh and Balor made two successful defenses of their crowns against The New Day and The War Raiders respectively, but were eventually beaten by the Raiders in a rematch that took place in December.