Former Tag Team Champ JD McDonagh Reportedly Hospitalized Following WWE Raw Match

The January 27 edition of "WWE Raw" saw a scary moment during the WWE World Tag Team Championship match between The War Raiders and The Judgment Day. During the match, JD McDonagh executed a springboard moonsault to the outside, but upon landing his head and neck whiplashed off the edge of announce table at ringside. Despite the nasty landing, McDonagh finished the match after being checked on by WWE personnel at ringside, but it caused a lot of concern backstage as both Triple H and Michael Hayes were continuously asking if he was seriously hurt.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer has managed to provide an update on McDonagh and what happened when he got backstage, where he was reportedly sent to the hospital immediately. Despite concerns of a concussion or neck damage, Alvarez noted that it was McDonagh's ribs that were the main concern as he was seen collapsing once he got through the curtain, with more updates on his condition expected to be reported in the next few hours and days.

Despite his heroic efforts to finish the match, the War Raiders successfully defended their titles by pinning Dominik Mysterio in what was Erik and Ivar's first title match since beating McDonagh and Finn Balor for the titles in December 2024. With The Judgment Day seemingly out of the way for good, it is unclear at the time of writing who exactly will be the next duo to step up and challenge The War Raiders for their titles, with the likes of American Made, Alpha Academy, and The New Day all waiting in the wings for a potential title match. As for The Judgment Day, until they know if McDonagh will be medically cleared to compete, the future for the group is the most uncertain its been in some time.