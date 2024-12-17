War Raiders Defeat Judgment Day, Win World Tag Team Championship In WWE Raw Main Event

New World Tag Team Champions were crowned in the main event of "WWE Raw" as The War Raiders overcame The Judgment Day. Erik and Ivar were getting their second opportunity at the titles held by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh after previously failing through Dominik Mysterio's interference last month, with the added caveat that Monday's title bout would see the rest of the Judgment Day banned from ringside.

Much in the same way as before, the Raiders dominated over the defending champions before finding themselves at a disadvantage through underhanded tactics, only just managing to escape a pinfall loss in heading into the closing stretch. Frustrated with their inability to put the challengers away, Balor gestured for McDonagh to get him a steel chair, but McDonagh was prevented from doing so by a mysterious figure revealed to be Damian Priest. With Priest's distraction, Balor was opened up for the Raiders to connect with War Machine for the pinfall to become new tag team champions, ending The Judgment Day's reign at 176 days.

This is the Raiders' third tag title reign within WWE, having previously reigned as the "WWE Raw" Tag Team and NXT Tag Team Champions. The two men both recently returned from neck injuries and speculation that their careers might be over, making the victory even more validating. That opinion was clearly share by Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who posted a picture of himself with the new champions along with the words "To the edge of the cliff and back."