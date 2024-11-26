Judgment Day Retain WWE Tag Titles Against War Raiders On Raw Before Survivor Series

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh retained the WWE World Tag Team Championship over the Viking Raiders during "WWE Raw." Making just their second defense in 155 days, Balor and McDonagh were pit against challengers undefeated in four bouts since their October 7 return, and likely would have lost their titles had it not been for the intervention of the rest of The Judgment Day.

The Viking Raiders fought to an early advantage until Erik was isolated by Balor and McDonagh, ultimately enduring to make the hot tag to Ivar. They then fought back into the advantage, looking to put McDonagh away but for Balor breaking up the pin. Looking to turn the tides for their stablemates, Dominik Mysterio and Carlito came down the ramp, only to be taken out by the challengers with a dive. They then hit War Machine on McDonagh, once more looking for the winning pinfall until Mysterio placed McDonagh's foot on the ropes before the final count. Ivar ascended the ropes looking to end it, but Balor made use of Mysterio and Carlito's distraction to trip him, allowing McDonagh to steal the victory via a roll-up.

