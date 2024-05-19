Absent WWE Star Sends Love To Ivar Following Major Injury News

Former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion Ivar was officially written off of WWE television last week as the company announced that he'd be indefinitely sidelined following an attack from Gallus on "WWE NXT." Ivar later confirmed that he sustained a serious injury that has led him to weigh several options regarding his future. In the midst of the uncertainty, Ivar's long-time tag team partner, Erik, has now offered him some encouraging words on social media.

"Love you @Ivar_WWE," Erik wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Neither of us were ever supposed to make it this far. You'll beat this one too. And the Raid will return with a brand new bad. Viking Strong!"

With Ivar now out of action for the foreseeable future, he notably joins his Viking Raiders partner on the proverbial shelf. Erik last wrestled on the September 14 episode of "WWE Main Event" as he and Ivar defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Less than two months later, Erik revealed that he'd undergone neck fusion surgery on his C6 and C7 cervical spine. Ivar underwent a similar surgery double fusion neck surgery in 2020 after a suicide dive exacerbated his existing neck issues.

Since his respective neck surgery, Ivar is said to have been wrestling as if he's been on borrowed time. No matter what lay ahead for him, though, Ivar has made it clear that he's thankful for everyone who's supported and believed in him. Ivar's last in-ring appearance took place on the April 30 episode of "NXT," where he unsuccessfully challenged Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship.

