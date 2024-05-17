Conflicting Reports On The Injury Status Of WWE Star Ivar

After Gallus issued a brutal beatdown to Wes Lee, Josh Briggs, and Ivar at the end of "WWE NXT" this week, WWE revealed that the latter had sustained an undisclosed injury that would keep him out of action indefinitely. At the time of this announcement, it was unclear if Ivar's injury was merely part of a storyline or a legitimate one. This remains to be the case as conflicting reports on Ivar's health status have now surfaced.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ivar's injury was a pre-planned angle to write him off of television. This report further notes that the intent was to give Ivar some time off the road due to his hard-working efforts as of late.

Friday afternoon, Fightful Select issued a counter report, stating that the claim of Ivar's injury being a work "isn't true." Furthermore, Ivar is said to have been performing as if he's on "borrowed time" after undergoing serious neck surgery in 2020. The severity of Ivar's current injury, according to Fightful, is still unknown. Ivar last wrestled on the April 30 episode of "NXT" in a losing effort to NXT North American Champion Oba Femi.

Following the news of Ivar's injury, WWE subsequently confirmed that Apollo Crews will be replacing him in the semi-finals of the WWE Speed Championship number one contenders tournament. Crews was previously defeated by Ivar in the tournament's opening round, but will now seize this second chance to take on Tyler Bate in the semi-finals next week. WWE's Speed Championship was recently won by "The Highlight of the Night" Ricochet.

