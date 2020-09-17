- Above is a new vignette for WWE NXT UK Superstar Nina Samuels. The NXT UK relaunch episode is now available on the WWE Network. Women's division action on today's episode saw Valkyrie defeat Isla Dawn. Next week's episode will feature NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray defending against Piper Niven.

- As noted, WWE RAW Superstar Ivar was scheduled to undergo neck surgery in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week. The operation was successful, according to PWInsider. There is still no timetable for Ivar's return to the ring, but word is that it is not expected to be a short recovery.

Ivar has been dealing with neck issues for some time now, but he suffered this latest injury on the suicide dive from last week's eight-man match on RAW.

- "The Speed of Time" sci-fi short film was released today via the DUST channel on YouTube. The movie stars John Morrison and also features Dolph Ziggler. The 12-minute short can be seen below, along with related tweets.

The synopsis for the movie reads like this: "Johnny Killfire (John Hennigan) must go back in time and team up with his former self (Sean Marquette) to stop the TimeBorgs from getting their hands on an app that breaks the space-time continuum by delivering pizzas into the past...before they were even ordered."

