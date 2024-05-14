WWE NXT Live Coverage 5/14 - Women's North American Title Ladder Match Qualifiers, Heritage Cup On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on May 14, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

The first two entrants in the Ladder Match at "NXT" Battleground on June 9 to crown the inaugural Women's North American Champion will be determined tonight, as Lash Legend goes one-on-one with Ivy Nile and Sol Ruca squares off with Izzi Dame in a pair of qualifier matches. The four women, alongside Jaida Parker, Brinley Reece, Fallon Henley, Tatum Paxley, Kelani Jordan, Wren Sinclair, Thea Hail, and Michin all became eligible to compete in qualifier matches after they emerged as the top twelve in a combine hosted by "NXT" General Manager Ava last week.

No Quarter Catch Crew's Charlie Dempsey will be putting the "NXT" Heritage Cup on the line against Tony D'Angelo of The Family. Tensions between No Quarter Catch Crew and The Family have been on the rise over the course of the past few weeks, dating back to a few weeks ago when No Quarter Catch Crew enlisted the help of The Family to take care of an issue.

As his sights on Trick Williams' "NXT" Championship, Noam Dar of Meta-Four will be colliding with Je'Von Evans. Dar hosted Williams last week on an explosive edition of "The Supernova Sessions" after the aforementioned Lash Legend had gave Williams a mysterious envelope, in which it was revealed that the envelope had contained a picture and there was some sort of shared secret between Williams and Legend.

Additionally, Wes Lee has something on his mind to share after scoring a win over Josh Briggs last week and continuing his quest to regain the North American Championship. OTM's Bronco Nima and Lucien Price will be taking on Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in tag team competition.