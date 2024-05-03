Video: Ricochet Reacts To Becoming Inaugural WWE Speed Champion

Earlier today, the finals of the WWE Speed Championship tournament officially aired on the X platform, with "The Highlight Of The Night" Ricochet defeating Johnny Gargano in just under five minutes to claim WWE's newest title. Following his victory, WWE's first-ever Speed Champion issued a celebratory statement (via WWE's X account).

"It's been a while since I've had some gold around my waist," Ricochet said. "What a pretty waist it is for a pretty title. It's funny, like I said out there, I told everybody the same way that The Rock was the most electrifying man, so much so that they had to give him his own show and they called it SmackDown. WWE thought the same about Ricochet. They said, 'Ricochet is one of the most polarizing characters, one of the most polarizing athletes in all of WWE. Let's give him his own show. We'll call it Speed because everybody needs to see a little bit more of the Highlight of the Night.' Everybody needs to see a little bit more of the frontrunner, and what a frontrunner I am to be your new Speed Champion."

The WWE Speed Championship emerged as a part of the new "WWE Speed" video series, which pits various WWE Superstars against each other in a series of fast-paced, three to five-minute matches. While the quarter and semi-final round matchups of the Speed Championship tournament were conducted with a three-minute time limit, the final round bout between Ricochet and Gargano was extended to a five-minute cap. Whatever the time limit may be in the future, though, Ricochet welcomes anybody to step up and challenge him for his title.

