WWE Star Reportedly Injured In Gallus Attack At End Of NXT Taping, Out Indefinitely

The closing moments of this week's "WWE NXT" episode revealed Wes Lee, Josh Briggs, and Ivar to be writhing in pain after being attacked backstage. The camera then panned to the returning trio of Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang (collectively known as Gallus), who identified themselves as the assailants. Following this series of beatdowns, WWE is now reporting that Ivar, unfortunately, did not walk away unscathed.

Advertisement

"BREAKING: As a result of the heinous attack by #Gallus at the end of #WWENXT, [Ivar] has suffered an injury and will be out of action indefinitely," WWE wrote on X (formerly Twitter). There is currently no word on if Ivar's undisclosed injury is legitimate or a part of a storyline. Nevertheless, WWE has subsequently made a change to an upcoming match that was slated to involve Ivar.

BREAKING: As a result of the heinous attack by #Gallus at the end of #WWENXT, @Ivar_WWE has suffered an injury and will be out of action indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/8LDL9uGlMo — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2024

Initially scheduled to face Ivar in the semifinals of the WWE Speed Championship number one contenders tournament, Tyler Bate will now be pitted against Apollo Crews. Crews previously lost to Ivar in the tournament's opening round. Due to Ivar's injury, though, WWE confirmed (via X) that they have granted Crews a second chance in the hunt to determine the challenger to Ricochet's WWE Speed Championship.

Advertisement

The former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion was also penciled in to face Lee and Briggs in a triple threat match on "NXT" next week, with the winner moving on to challenge Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship at Battleground on June 9. WWE's course of action regarding that match will likely be announced in the forthcoming days.