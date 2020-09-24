WWE RAW Superstar Ivar has confirmed that he recently underwent successful neck surgery.

Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama posted a photo of Ivar with Dr. Andrew Cordover earlier today and wished the Viking Raider good luck in his recovery. Ivar is holding an x-ray image in the photo.

"Good luck to @WWE superstar @Ivar_WWE of the #VikingRaiders on his comeback! Thank you for trusting in Dr. Andrew Cordover & Andrews Sports Medicine! #WWE #JoinTheRaid #TheComeback #VictoryOverInjury," they wrote.

Ivar responded and noted that he went under the knife just over a week ago, and is now beginning the road to recovery.

He wrote, "Little over a week post surgery, the road to recovery has begun!!! I can't say Thank you enough to everyone for all the love and support, it has been unbelievably humbling. Better, Stronger, Healthier here I come! [hearts emoji [poultry leg emoji] [sign of the horns emoji]"

It was reported last week that the operation was successful, but that there wasn't a timetable for his return yet. It was also said that this was not expected to be a short recovery. WWE should have a better idea of a timeframe for Ivar's return now that he's beginning recovery.

As we've noted, Ivar has been dealing with neck issues for some time now, but he suffered this latest injury on the suicide dive from the eight-man tag team match on RAW two weeks ago.

Stay tuned for updates on Ivar's WWE status and return. You can see the related tweets below: