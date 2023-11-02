Erik Of WWE's Viking Raiders Announces He Has Undergone Neck Fusion Surgery

WWE star Erik of The Viking Raiders has revealed that he underwent neck fusion surgery after being sidelined with the injury in September of this year.

The former Raw Tag Team Champion disclosed on social media that he has had fusion surgery on his C6 and C7 cervical spine at St Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. He thanked the doctors at the hospital and WWE for their support and care, and shared several photos in the post, including an X-ray of his injury, a photo with his wife and WWE star Valhalla, and a selfie.

"I cannot express the proper gratitude and thankfulness to the amazing Dr Cordover and his incredible staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham, AL and to @wwe for always making sure I have the best care possible. C6 / C7 fusion surgery was successful and recovery begins now. I'm excited for all the possibilities once my cybernetic upgrades come fully online."

Erik last match was on the WWE Main Event show, where he teamed with his Viking Raiders partner, Ivar, to face the duo of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The Viking Raiders were originally scheduled to compete in a fatal four-way tag team match in September but were pulled from the match at the last moment., with commentator Michael Cole announcing that Erik was dealing with a foot injury. Since Erik's injury, his tag team partner has wrestled as a singles competitor and has reportedly impressed WWE management.