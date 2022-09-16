Why The Viking Raiders Did Not Compete For WWE Tag Title Shot On SmackDown

This week on "SmackDown" four of WWE's top tag teams went toe to toe in a Fatal Four-Way Match to decide the new number one contenders for The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Hit Row, Imperium, New Day, and The Brawling Brutes went at it during the main event, a match which saw Butch and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes come out on top. They'll get their title shot against The Usos on next Friday's "SmackDown."

Despite the match including four of WWE's top tag teams, a notable omission from the match was The Viking Raiders. It's even more interesting once you consider the fact that not too long ago Erik and Ivar successfully defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day in a Vikings Rule Match. The New Day's inclusion in the match over The Viking Raiders left some fans puzzled. However, "SmackDown" commentator Michael Cole gave everyone an upsetting explanation.

Unfortunately for fans of the former "Raw" and "NXT" Tag Team Champions, Erik suffered a foot injury. Not only did Cole update fans on the injury that kept The Viking Raiders out of Friday night's match, but he also shared even more unfortunate news. Cole stated that Erik will be out indefinitely.

This isn't the first time Erik has gone out of action due to an injury. In 2020, after an eight-man tag match against The Hurt Business, Erik announced he had suffered an injury to his biceps, causing him to miss nearly six months of action.