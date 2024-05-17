WWE's Ivar Confirms He's Seriously Injured, Says His Future In Wrestling Is Uncertain

WWE announced Thursday that Ivar, who has been recently been working on "WWE NXT," was out indefinitely due to injury, with Tuesday's episode of "NXT" writing him off TV via backstage attack. While at least one report questioned the legitimacy of the injury, Ivar himself confirmed on Friday that he was not just seriously hurt, but questioning his future in wrestling.

"There has been alot of misinformation floating around about me," Ivar wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Let me [clarify]: Yes I am injured. Yes it is very serious. No I have not had surgery. Still trying to figure out all options and what this means for my future."

Ivar went on to thank his supporters for the love shown to him during his recent injury troubles — he was pulled from a "WWE Raw" match in March after not being medically cleared to compete — and promised he would do everything in his power to get back in the ring as soon as possible. As of this writing, there is no word on the specific nature of the injury, but Ivar has a long history of neck issues.

