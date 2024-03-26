WWE Raw Star Deemed Medically Unable To Compete Tonight, Expected Back Soon

Even though WrestleMania is right around the corner two weeks from now, the "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" rosters have been afflicted with injuries including the likes of CM Punk and Charlotte Flair. Unfortunately, it seems as if another star has joined those ranks.

Advertisement

"Sometimes, in our industry, you'll hear the phrase 'card subject to change', and today is one of those days," said "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce in a video posted to WWE's X page. "Ivar is medically unable to compete tonight, which means Andrade needs a new opponent, and that new opponent he has in Imperium's Giovanni Vinci."

Fightful Select later reported that while they were not made aware of the nature of Ivar's injury, he's not expected to be out of action for long. While Ivar is likely to make an impending return, his Viking Raiders tag team partner Erik has been on the shelf since September 2023 with a neck injury.

Having both last competed in the squared circle on the March 4 edition of "Raw", Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser came up short against Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a non-title match on the show while Andrade defeated Apollo Crews in singles competition.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on "Raw" tonight, the aforementioned Punk will be making his return to WWE in front of his hometown crowd of Chicago. Four other matches have also been announced for the card, including Candice LeRae squaring off with Ivy Nile, Judgment Day's JD McDonagh colliding with Ricochet, Sami Zayn facing Bronson Reed, and Jey Uso going one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura.