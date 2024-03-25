WWE Raw Live Coverage 3/25 - CM Punk Returns, Sami Zayn Vs. Bronson Reed And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 25, 2024, coming to you live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

With WrestleMania 40 quickly approaching on April 6 and 7, CM Punk will be returning to "Raw" in his hometown with something on his mind to share. This will be Punk's first in-person appearance since January 29, during which he disclosed that he would be unable to compete in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the result of torn triceps.

Last week, Sami Zayn signed a contract to make his WrestleMania match for the Intercontinental Championship against titleholder GUNTHER official. Tonight, he will have to temporarily refocus his sights as he squares off with Bronson Reed. Zayn emerged victorious against Reed and five other competitors in a #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match to secure his spot at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All".

Over the past few weeks, Candice LeRae has undergone an attitude change, showing more aggression in her matches including last week when she forced an injured Katana Chance to tap out of a hold she locked in on her during a tag team match. Tonight, she will be competing in her first singles match on "Raw" since October 30, 2023 as she goes head-to-head with Ivy Nile.

Following an in-ring confrontation with Jimmy Uso last week and finding himself face-to-face with his brother again on "WWE SmackDown" this past Friday, Jey Uso will be returning to televised action tonight for the first time since the March 4 episode of "Raw" as he collides with Shinsuke Nakamura. Elsewhere, JD McDonagh looks to seek retribution against Ricochet tonight for defeating his Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio last week while Andrade El Idolo goes one-on-one with Giovanni Vinci.

Additionally, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, her WrestleMania opponent Becky Lynch, WrestleMania teammates World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Cody Rhodes, and the aforementioned GUNTHER are all advertised to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.

We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video of the explosive in-ring confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on "SmackDown" this past Friday.

Cody Rhodes then makes his way down to the ring.