WWE Raw Live Coverage 3/4 - We Hear From Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch Vs. Nia Jax

Rhodes asks San Antonio what they want to talk about, then says he would love it if they could talk about his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Night Two of WrestleMania 40. He says he's unable to talk about that due to a distraction that stings quite a bit: The Rock. He says The Rock posted a 16 minute video to Instagram, deleted it, posted a 21 minute video five minutes later, and had plenty of speaking time on "SmackDown". He says The Rock changed the conversation of his challenge to him and created a whole new challenge of his own, and recalls a conversation between them wherein The Rock told him that he didn't want to see him face Reigns. He says The Rock told him that the people wanted him to take on Reigns for the title, until fans became vocal about their thoughts. He then says he's not the only person The Rock challenged, and introduces Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Rollins' music hits and he makes his way down to the ring. Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and asks Rhodes what he thinks about The Rock's challenge. Rhodes says Rollins has offered to have his back against The Bloodline and says he's promised to be with him moving forward. He says he didn't think he'd even be on WrestleMania, and says it's his right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He says Rollins has to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre as he's coming off an injury, and says he fully understands if Rollins wants to solely focus on McIntyre rather than tag with him to face Reigns and The Rock the night before. Rollins says while he respects Rhodes giving him the out, he'll' take care of McIntyre. He says that he said some things are bigger than all of them last week, and that includes taking down The Bloodline. He says Rhodes isn't the only one with a story to finish at WrestleMania, and says now that The Rock is in The Bloodline, Reigns' ultimate goal for absolute power has become that much closer.

Rollins says The Rock hasn't been The Rock or "The People's Champion" in a long time, and says he has a new name for The Rock: "Diarrhea Dwayne". He dares The Rock to follow through on his promise to make everything go away, and says while The Rock claimed that he made professional wrestling cool again on Friday, he's cleared for competition as of this morning. He says he'll be on "SmackDown" this Friday, and tells Rhodes he has his back. He asks Rhodes if he has his back.

Rhodes says he has a message for The Rock to answer Rollins' question. He says it's been a long time since The Rock had that seven bucks in his pocket, and says he won't whine for 21 minutes. He says he'll be with Rollins on "SmackDown".

