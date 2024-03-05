WWE Raw Live Coverage 3/4 - We Hear From Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch Vs. Nia Jax
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 4, 2024, coming to you live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas!
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown", The Rock had a message for World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Cody Rhodes. He challenged the duo to a tag team match against him and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Night One of WrestleMania, but with a condition. If he and "The Tribal Chief" win, then Reigns' title defense against Rhodes at Night Two of the Premium Live Event becomes Bloodline Rules, but should they lose, then The Bloodline will be banned from ringside. Tonight, Rollins and Rhodes will be responding to the challenge.
As she continues to prepare for her Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch looks to settle her issues with Nia Jax once and for all tonight. The problems between Lynch and Jax date back to several months ago, with Lynch requesting tonight's match from General Manager Adam Pearce last week having previously come up short against her in singles competition at the Day One "Raw" special on January 1.
Drew McIntyre will be squaring off with Jey Uso. The pair found themselves involved in a verbal altercation backstage last week that later turned physical. Elsewhere, Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be going head-to-head with Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.
While any other segments have yet to be announced for tonight's show, the aforementioned Ripley, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, and Ricochet are all advertised to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.
We are live! Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video of The Rock's challenge to Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins last Friday.
Rhodes then makes his way down to the ring.
We Hear From Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes
Rhodes asks San Antonio what they want to talk about, then says he would love it if they could talk about his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Night Two of WrestleMania 40. He says he's unable to talk about that due to a distraction that stings quite a bit: The Rock. He says The Rock posted a 16 minute video to Instagram, deleted it, posted a 21 minute video five minutes later, and had plenty of speaking time on "SmackDown". He says The Rock changed the conversation of his challenge to him and created a whole new challenge of his own, and recalls a conversation between them wherein The Rock told him that he didn't want to see him face Reigns. He says The Rock told him that the people wanted him to take on Reigns for the title, until fans became vocal about their thoughts. He then says he's not the only person The Rock challenged, and introduces Seth "Freakin" Rollins.
Rollins' music hits and he makes his way down to the ring. Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and asks Rhodes what he thinks about The Rock's challenge. Rhodes says Rollins has offered to have his back against The Bloodline and says he's promised to be with him moving forward. He says he didn't think he'd even be on WrestleMania, and says it's his right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He says Rollins has to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre as he's coming off an injury, and says he fully understands if Rollins wants to solely focus on McIntyre rather than tag with him to face Reigns and The Rock the night before. Rollins says while he respects Rhodes giving him the out, he'll' take care of McIntyre. He says that he said some things are bigger than all of them last week, and that includes taking down The Bloodline. He says Rhodes isn't the only one with a story to finish at WrestleMania, and says now that The Rock is in The Bloodline, Reigns' ultimate goal for absolute power has become that much closer.
Rollins says The Rock hasn't been The Rock or "The People's Champion" in a long time, and says he has a new name for The Rock: "Diarrhea Dwayne". He dares The Rock to follow through on his promise to make everything go away, and says while The Rock claimed that he made professional wrestling cool again on Friday, he's cleared for competition as of this morning. He says he'll be on "SmackDown" this Friday, and tells Rhodes he has his back. He asks Rhodes if he has his back.
Rhodes says he has a message for The Rock to answer Rollins' question. He says it's been a long time since The Rock had that seven bucks in his pocket, and says he won't whine for 21 minutes. He says he'll be with Rollins on "SmackDown".
