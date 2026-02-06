Report: Seth Rollins Match 'Confirmed To Be On The Schedule' For WWE WrestleMania 42

The road to WrestleMania 42 is underway, and so far, one grand stage match — that being CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns – has been made official by WWE. A new report indicates that another major one is penciled in as well.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a bout pitting Seth Rollins against Bron Breakker is "confirmed to be on the schedule" for WrestleMania 42, with Rollins expected to be cleared for in-ring competition in time for the April 18 and 19 premium live event in Las Vegas.

Still WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the time, Rollins last wrestled at WWE Crown Jewel, where he and then-Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes collided over the coveted Crown Jewel Title. Rollins ultimately won the match, but unfortunately, it came at the cost of a shoulder injury that would keep out of action for several months.

Following Rollins' legitimate shoulder injury, WWE wrote him off of television on the October 13 edition of "WWE Raw." In storyline, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, both of whom Rollins had taken under his wing in The Vision, laid him out with a spear and Tsunami, respectively. "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce later announced that Rollins sustained an injury and was stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship as a result.

Last weekend at the Royal Rumble, a masked figure curb stomped Breakker as he headed down the ramp to enter the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble match. Rattled by the attack, Breakker then suffered a quick elimination at the hands of former NXT Champion Oba Femi. WON notes that while it is unclear as to who actually resided under the mask, WWE intentionally pointed to Seth Rollins as a possibility.