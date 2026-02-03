Roman Reigns Chooses WWE WrestleMania Opponent After Confrontation With CM Punk On Raw

Just 48 hours ago, Roman Reigns returned to WWE and won the Royal Rumble when he eliminated GUNTHER, who retired AJ Styles earlier in the night. On Monday, he returned to "Raw" in Philly. He reflected on winning in Philadelphia before and getting a different response.

As he was deciding whether to choose CM Punk or Drew McIntyre, Punk came to the ring. He ignored Reigns and addressed Finn Balor. Reigns didn't appreciate being overlooked. Punk informed him that "Raw" is his show and he calls the shots. He told Reigns that McIntyre would be the easier opponent. When Reigns reminded him that he beat "The Scottish Warrior" for three years, Punk retorted that it was only with the help of his family. Reigns told Punk that he and his family were the reason he had a show to come back to.

Punk went on to say that Reigns is following in his footsteps because he held the title for 434 days with Paul Heyman by his side and just because Reigns held the title longer "doesn't mean you did it better." After Punk said he chooses to wrestle nationally and internationally, Reigns says its because he's making up for lost time after taking a decade off. "The OTC" said he only learned from Punk what not to do. He said when Punk wanted to come back, WWE asked him his opinion and it's because of him that Punk is even back. Reigns said, "I could pick you because you're the biggest star available. I could pick you because you're on Netflix. But no, I'm picking you because I hate you. I've always hated you. And WrestleMania is going to be the best day of my life because in the main event, you will acknowledge me."

"WrestleMania 42" takes place in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19, 2026.