WWE Raw Results 2/2 - Roman Reigns & Liv Morgan Appear, Women's World Championship Philadelphia Street Fight

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on February 2, 2026, coming to you live from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

With WWE Royal Rumble now in the history books this past Saturday, Roman Reigns and Judgment Day's Liv Morgan emerged victorious in the 2026 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches respectively by last eliminating GUNTHER and Tiffany Stratton. Now that they both have choices ahead of them as to who they want to challenge at WWE WrestleMania 42, Reigns and Morgan will both be making appearances on tonight's show to celebrate their title wins.

Stephanie Vaquer will be putting her Women's World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining on the December 29 episode of "Raw" as she defends against another member of Judgment Day Raquel Rodriguez. While Rodriguez unsuccessfully challenged Vaquer for the title on the December 15 episode of "Raw" in a match that ended in no contest and did so once again on December 29 in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Nikki Bella, she made it clear over the course of the past few weeks that she doesn't plan on stopping her pursuit of the Women's World Championship by blinding Vaquer with a handful of attacks.

Bronson Reed of The Vision will be returning to action tonight as he squares off with Penta. The two men have met in the ring on a couple of occasions on the January 12 and 19 episodes of "Raw", with Penta and his ally Dragon Lee defeating Reed and his stablemate Austin Theory on the former date and Penta, Lee, and Rey Mysterio scoring a win against Reed, Theory, and Logan Paul on the latter date.

Additionally, Je'Von Evans will be going head-to-head with El Grande Americano after the latter scored a win against the former on the January 19 edition of "Raw" due to referee stoppage.