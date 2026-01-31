Roman Reigns Eliminates Gunther To Win 2026 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns won the 2026 WWE men's Royal Rumble in the main event of Saturday's show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Reigns made his return as entrant 26, his first appearance since losing alongside Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and the Usos at Survivor Series: WarGames in November. In the ring, he met with Jey Uso and gestured for his cousin to run his entrance back, but as the music started he blindsided him and got underway. Reigns and Rhodes then faced off before renewing their rivalry in the ring. Jacob Fatu joined the mix with his rival and his cousin, only for Reigns to eliminate him.

The final four saw Reigns joined by Gunther, Logan Paul, and Randy Orton, with Gunther and Orton getting into a brawl while Reigns and Paul paired off. Reigns sent Paul crashing to the floor, only to receive an RKO from Orton; Orton was then eliminated by Gunther, leaving the "Ring General" and the "Tribal Chief" as the last two.

Gunther cinched in the sleeper and looked to have Reigns incapacitated in the middle of the ring, primed for elimination, before getting speared and dumped over the top rope for Reigns to win.

Reigns wins his second Royal Rumble 11 years since winning his first in 2015. He used that subsequent WrestleMania opportunity to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31, though he did not walk out the winner on that night.

This incumbent opportunity stands to be his seventh consecutive WrestleMania main event, having headlined both Saturday and Sunday's events in 2024.