WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/31 - 2026 Men's & Women's Royal Rumble Matches, Undisputed WWE Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Royal Rumble on January 31, 2026, coming to you from the KAFD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at a special main show start time of 2 PM ET!

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair may have won the 2025 Men's and Women's Royal Rumbles respectively, but tonight, two new winners will be crowned as the 2026 Men's and Women's Royal Rumbles are set to take place. As of writing, Cody Rhodes, one half of the World Tag Team Champions and the aforementioned Jey, Bron Breakker, Austin Theory, Logan Paul, and Bronson Reed of The Vision, former "NXT" stars Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans, Ilja Dragunov, and Trick Williams, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Penta, Solo Sikoa, The Miz, Damian Priest, GUNTHER, and the returning Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be taking part in the Men's Royal Rumble. In the Women's Royal Rumble, reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, the aforementioned Flair, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, Jordynne Grace, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Chelsea Green, and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch have all declared themselves as entrants.

Drew McIntyre will be putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Cody Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell Match match on the January 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown" as he defends against Sami Zayn. Zayn secured his spot in tonight's match after defeating Trick Williams and the aforementioned Priest and Orton in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 24.

GUNTHER has ended the careers of WWE legends Goldberg and John Cena in recent memory, forcing them into retirement by beating them in their final matches. Tonight, he looks to add another name to that list when he goes head-to-head with AJ Styles wherein Styles will be forced to hang up his boots ahead of his planned end of year deadline should he lose. While GUNTHER may hold a win over Styles from the January 12 episode of "WWE Raw", it came in controversial fashion after the referee missed GUNTHER tapping out whilst Styles had the Calf Crusher cinched in on him.