Masked Attacker Causes Bron Breakker's Elimination From WWE Men's Royal Rumble 2026

A masked person caused chaos immediately in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble match, causing the leader of The Vision, Bron Breakker, to be eliminated by #1, Oba Femi, immediately.

Breakker came down to the ring at the #2 spot, which was revealed on the pre-show ahead of the premium live event, after WWE seemingly accidentally spoiled that he was meant to be the first entrant via a misplaced graphic on "WWE SmackDown." Breakker was set to challenge "The Ruler" when the masked assailant in a black hoodie attacked him from out of nowhere.

The masked person hit Breakker with a stomp and threw him in the ring, where he was immediately eliminated by Femi, as Paul Heyman looked on in shock at ringside. As of the start of the Rumble match, the masked person had yet to be revealed, and Breakker and Heyman made their way to the back. All members of The Vision are set to be involved in the Rumble match.