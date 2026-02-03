Dominik Mysterio Returns On WWE Raw, Introduces Royal Rumble Winner Liv Morgan

Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio returned to "WWE Raw" following weeks of absence due to a shoulder injury to help celebrate the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Liv Morgan.

Mysterio, was is also AAA Mega Champion, was reportedly injured at AAA Guerra De Titanes, though WWE didn't acknowledge the injury on television until the following week, on the December 29 edition of the show. After making his way to the ring, Mysterio got on the microphone and told the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania crowd that he had only returned to celebrate with, and introduce his kayfabe girlfriend following her Rumble victory in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Morgan came out and said that Philly was in the presence of the "greatest Royal Rumble winner of all time." She said she knew everyone is curious as to who she's going to pick to challenge at WrestleMania 42, but explained it was a big decision and she wasn't going to rush it. Morgan said she's going to "WWE SmackDown" on Friday to assess her options. But, she said she knew there was going to be a new Women's World Champion in Raquel Rodriguez on Monday, and brought her best friend down.

Rodriguez said they hadn't addressed the elephant in the room, the fact Morgan eliminated her from the Rumble match. Morgan explained she knew Rodriguez wasn't a selfish person, and she already had a title match set before the Rumble.

"Big Sexy" said that was well and good, but told Morgan to stay in the back for her Philadelphia Street Fight against Stephanie Vaquer. Rodriguez said that beating "La Primera" on her own would make the victory that much sweet, and Morgan agreed, and she and Mysterio headed to the back. Morgan did get involved in the match that immediately followed however, and Vaquer emerged victorious.