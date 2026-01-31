Liv Morgan Headed To WrestleMania 42 After Winning 2026 WWE Women's Royal Rumble
The road to WrestleMania is officially underway, and leading the charge to Vegas is the winner of the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble: Liv Morgan.
Saturday's Royal Rumble festivities began with the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble match, where stars like Charlotte Flair, NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, and the returned Brie Bella vie for their chance to challenge for world championship gold in the main event of WrestleMania.
The night began with action from the women's tag team scene, as Flair, Alexa Bliss, Kiana James, and Nia Jax all took to the ring early on. The game changed when NXT upstart Lola Vice arrived, but the night's first eliminations didn't come until "WWE SmackDown's" Jordynne Grace arrived to eliminate Ivy Nile, Vice, Candice LeRae. Jax and Bliss were eliminated shortly after — both by Flair, who was soon met with an old friend in the Rumble's ninth entrant: Becky Lynch.
Rumble entrant 12 Maxxine Dupri was eliminated after Lynch and born-again Natalya "Nattie" teamed up to toss her over the top, but "The Man" was eliminated quickly thereafter by the WWE-GCW star. Lash Legend's number 15 entry marked the Rumble's halfway point, and she immediately took out Grace, James, and Nattie.
Chelsea Green's number 18 entry was earmarked by unsuccessful negotiations between her and The Judgement Day's Roxanne Perez, Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. While her bodyguard Alba Fyre saved her from elimination, she was ultimately eliminated by the 22nd entrant, Rhea Ripley, who scored another elimination against Perez shortly after.
Morgan wins it all amidst shocking returns
Nikki Bella's entry at number 25 marked the beginning of the end for Riyadh's opening Rumble match. Entrant 26, Lyra Valkyria, quickly scored an elimination against Giulia with tag partner Bayley's help. Tag team dynamics continued to prove crucial in this year's Rumble, as a miscommunication between entrant 28 Kairi Saine and Asuka led to both women getting eliminated.
After a Rumble with plenty of familiar names, entrants number 29 and 30 sent Riyadh to their feet. Brie Bella joined the Rumble in the second-to-last spot to reunite with twin Nikki Bella, and Tiffany Stratton returned to WWE programming in the enviable 30th entry spot. From there, the eliminations rolled in: the Bellas eliminated Bayley and Valkyria, while Jayne eliminated Jordan before being eliminated by Ruca. Legend was the Rumble's assassin, with "The Boujee Bully" scoring eliminations against the Bellas, Flair, and IYO SKY before being eliminated by Ripley. Rodriguez eliminated Ripley shortly thereafter, only to be backstabbed by Judgement Day teammate Morgan.
A Double Sol Snatcher on Morgan and Stratton nearly scored Ruca the win, but a trip to the apron for the final three allowed for Stratton to eliminate Sol. The opportunistic Morgan capitalized, and an Oblivion by Morgan sent Stratton tumbling to the floor.
After nine Royal Rumble appearances, Morgan can finally call herself a Royal Rumble winner. She joins Asuka, Ripley, Bayley, and Bianca Belair in the exclusive club of female Superstars who have bested 29 other competitors for their WrestleMania moment.