Liv Morgan Headed To WrestleMania 42 After Winning 2026 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

The road to WrestleMania is officially underway, and leading the charge to Vegas is the winner of the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble: Liv Morgan.

Saturday's Royal Rumble festivities began with the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble match, where stars like Charlotte Flair, NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, and the returned Brie Bella vie for their chance to challenge for world championship gold in the main event of WrestleMania.

The night began with action from the women's tag team scene, as Flair, Alexa Bliss, Kiana James, and Nia Jax all took to the ring early on. The game changed when NXT upstart Lola Vice arrived, but the night's first eliminations didn't come until "WWE SmackDown's" Jordynne Grace arrived to eliminate Ivy Nile, Vice, Candice LeRae. Jax and Bliss were eliminated shortly after — both by Flair, who was soon met with an old friend in the Rumble's ninth entrant: Becky Lynch.

Rumble entrant 12 Maxxine Dupri was eliminated after Lynch and born-again Natalya "Nattie" teamed up to toss her over the top, but "The Man" was eliminated quickly thereafter by the WWE-GCW star. Lash Legend's number 15 entry marked the Rumble's halfway point, and she immediately took out Grace, James, and Nattie.

Chelsea Green's number 18 entry was earmarked by unsuccessful negotiations between her and The Judgement Day's Roxanne Perez, Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. While her bodyguard Alba Fyre saved her from elimination, she was ultimately eliminated by the 22nd entrant, Rhea Ripley, who scored another elimination against Perez shortly after.