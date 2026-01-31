Hall Of Famer Brie Bella Makes WWE Return During Royal Rumble 2026

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella returned to the ring at #29 in the Women's Royal Rumble, after it was reported earlier in the day by PWInsider Elite that she had been secretly flown in to Saudi Arabia.

The "BRIE MODE!" of her music hit to bring her in the match just four spots after her twin sister, Nikki Bella, entered the bout at #25. Brie got in the match and immediately hit the "Yes!" Kicks to Raquel Rodriguez, though Michael Cole on commentary was sure to explain were now called the "It" Kicks, as Brie's husband, AEW's Bryan Danielson, then known as Daniel Bryan, was the one who popularized the "Yes!" chant in WWE. Brie helped Nikki to her feet and they embraced in the ring.

The Bellas worked together to eliminate Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, then hit the "Yes!" chants to the crowd once again. Both twins were eliminated by Lash Legend, to the disappointment of the Riyadh crowd.