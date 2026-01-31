WWE Hall Of Famer Set For Return During 2026 Royal Rumble

A WWE Hall of Famer is reportedly set to return at the Royal Rumble on Saturday afternoon after months of fans clamoring to see her reunited with her sister in the ring. According to PWInsider Elite, Brie Bella is set to return during the event.

PWIE reported ahead of the premium live event that Brie was flown into Riyadh secretly and will be appearing on the broadcast. The outlet said that there were pitches for Brie to return alongside her twin sister, Nikki, to team together at SummerSlam last year, but the company went in a different direction creatively.

Brie last wrestled in the 2022 women's Rumble. Following an almost two-year long hiatus that began after WrestleMania in 2016, Brie returned to the ring during the first-ever women's Rumble match in 2018. She would wrestle alongside both her sister as well as her husband, Bryan Danielson, then still known as Daniel Bryan, until her last match, at the time, in October 2018.

Fans had been calling for Brie to return to WWE following Nikki's return to action at Evolution, then to "WWE Raw" in July. Brie had been open to a return, and had spoken about it often on various podcasts alongside her sister.