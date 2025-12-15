Brie Bella Discusses Possible Wrestling Return

Six months ago, two-time Divas Champion Nikki Bella returned to WWE and has been an active member on the main roster for the first time in seven years. In addition to multiple appearances on "WWE Raw" Nikki has competed at several Premium Live Events, but her recent run has seemingly led her sister, Brie Bella, to consider stepping back inside the squared circle as well. Last month, The Bella Twins turned 42-years-old, and while discussing their birthday wishes on their podcast, Brie shared that she's been hoping to join her sister for one last ride with WWE.

"I think there is definitely a last run in me, and I'm at the age and I'm strong and I think it's cause I'm working out so hard and I'm feeling good. But I'm like, there's for sure a last run in me," she explained on "The Nikki & Brie Show." "Wherever it may take me, wherever it may be, I hope it's with you. Wherever that is at, who knows, whether it's for one night or 200 nights. We'll see."

As for Nikki, she wished that she will become the Women's World Champion in the near future, but together both sisters hope they can have the opportunity to win the Women's Tag Team Championships before they retire. Nikki recently challenged for the world championship at Survivor Series when she went one-on-one with Stephanie Vaquer for the title, but she was defeated by the "Dark Angel" after 12 minutes of in-ring action.

