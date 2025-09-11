Nikki Bella Moved To Current Section Of WWE Roster Page, Assigned Specific Brand

Nikki Bella has become a recurring sight in WWE across 2025, especially over the last few months. The WWE Hall of Famer continues to settle back in with the company officially adding Bella to the roster on their website, signifying her place on the "Raw" roster. Since then, Fightful has confirmed that this is a recent change.

The addition shouldn't come as a surprise since Bella has appeared almost exclusively on the red brand since making her comeback at the start of this year. However, it seems to indicate that she'll be sticking around.

Bella's most recent match took place during this week's "Raw." She came up short against Asuka, who had some light assistance from Kairi Sane during the bout. Late last month, Bella also wrestled a singles match against Becky Lynch at WWE Clash in Paris, failing to capture the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Following Nikki's return, her twin sister Brie has yet to stage a WWE comeback. The Bella Twins have hinted that Brie's husband, Bryan Danielson, being contracted with AEW could stand as an obstacle to her return. However, there are other couples that reach across both companies, and it seems as though the siblings may be attempting to cover for a future surprise.

Prior to the shoulder injury suffered by Liv Morgan in June, there was reportedly a plan in place for Nikki and Brie to challenge Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE Evolution. Those plans were evidently changed, with Nikki entering the 20-woman battle royale instead, while Brie has yet to appear.