WWE Raw Results 9/8 - AJ Styles Collides With El Grande Americano, AJ Lee & The Usos All Appear

September 8, 2025, coming to you live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!

Reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch mocked CM Punk in a pair of verbal altercations last Monday on "Raw" and this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown" after she aligned with her husband, Punk's longtime rival, and reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Punk responded by recruiting his wife AJ Lee to help him deal with Lynch in what marked Lee's first appearance in the company since 2015. Following such events, Lee will be making her return to the red brand tonight with something on her mind to share.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will both be making appearances on tonight's show as they collectively have something on their minds to share. After Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker defeated Jey and LA Knight last Monday, the twin brothers and former multi time tag team champions reunited with one another when Jimmy came to Jey and Knight's aid to counter a post-match beatdown that was launched on them by The Vision members.

As the tensions between himself and reigning Intercontinental Champion and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio continue to grow, AJ Styles will be colliding with Dominik's ally El Grande Americano. This will mark the first time Styles and Americano have met in the ring in singles competition and the third time they have shared the ring overall, having previously both competed in a Men's Money In The Bank Triple Threat Qualifier that also involved the aforementioned Punk on the June 2 episode of "Raw" and a tag team match on the August 11 edition of "Raw" that also involved Dominik and LWO's Dragon Lee.

Additionally, Lyra Valkyria will be competing in her first match on "Raw" since the July 21 edition of the show as she goes head-to-head with Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day following a tense backstage encounter between the pair last Monday.